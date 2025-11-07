FC Barcelona Trains At Camp Nou After Over Two Years As Renovation Rages On | SEE IMAGES

1/9 | |

Coach Hansi Flick, Lamine Yamal and the players and staff of FC Barcelona returned to Camp Nou for the first time in over two years.

Construction cranes were overhead as work continued in building the upper tier of the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

The Hansi Flick-managed FC Barcelona underwent practice and training for their upcoming away La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo.

Over 20,000 FC Barca faithful filled one side of the Camp Nou stadium to watch the team practice. The fans paid to get visual access to the training and also witness the Camp Nou developments.

It was a bright sunny day in Barcelona, Spain, as the La Liga titans trained up for their upcoming fixture.

The Camp Nou is still incomplete, as scaffolding is still in place in several areas, and the stadium's upper deck appears to be essentially a skeleton with no seats.

A construction worker at the Camp Nou Stadium also took a peek at things as FC Barcelona practised at their home turf.

An additional 105,000 seats are planned for Camp Nou, whose earlier capacity was 99,000.

When it is finished, Camp Nou will be the second-biggest association football stadium in the world and the largest stadium in Spain and Europe in terms of seating capacity.

