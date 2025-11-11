India Shifts Gears to Red-Ball Cricket As Training Begins For Kolkata Test Against South Africa

1/8 | |

The Indian cricket team has begun training in Kolkata as they shift their focus to red-ball cricket for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Image: AP

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen all padded up as they underwent an extensive nets session with the bat. They practised their strokes and shot-playing while pivoting to red-ball cricket.

Image: AP

Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir also examined the pitch at the Eden Gardens to understand the conditions at hand.

Image: AP

Washington Sundar underwent some net bowling sessions as head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a close eye on the Indian all-rounder.

Image: AP

India's Number Three Batter, B Sai Sudharsan, also underwent some batting practice inside the nets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Image: AP

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also performed some rounds with the ball in the nets. Assistant coach Morné Morkel looked on as he underwent training.

Image: AP

Nitish Reddy, who had suffered an injury in the India vs Australia ODIs, was also bowling in full tilt and looked in good form.

Image: AP

India's training kits also changed as the players and support staff donned an ash-grey and orange blended kit.

Earlier, they had a dark blue and purple-blended kit.

Image: AP