Team India

Updated 11 November 2025 at 19:14 IST

India Shifts Gears to Red-Ball Cricket As Training Begins For Kolkata Test Against South Africa

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, has undergone a rigorous training session in Kolkata. Ahead of the series-opener Test match against South Africa, the Men in Blue, donning their new training kits, were seen training up and acclimating to red-ball cricket after featuring in white-ball action for a while. Captain Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, among many others, were seen training for the clinical fixture against the Proteas Men.

Pavitra Shome
The Indian cricket team has begun training in Kolkata as they shift their focus to red-ball cricket for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

Image: AP

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal were seen all padded up as they underwent an extensive nets session with the bat. They practised their strokes and shot-playing while pivoting to red-ball cricket.

Image: AP

Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir also examined the pitch at the Eden Gardens to understand the conditions at hand. 

Image: AP

Washington Sundar underwent some net bowling sessions as head coach Gautam Gambhir kept a close eye on the Indian all-rounder.  

Image: AP

India's Number Three Batter, B Sai Sudharsan, also underwent some batting practice inside the nets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Image: AP

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also performed some rounds with the ball in the nets. Assistant coach Morné Morkel looked on as he underwent training.

Image: AP

Nitish Reddy, who had suffered an injury in the India vs Australia ODIs, was also bowling in full tilt and looked in good form. 

Image: AP

India's training kits also changed as the players and support staff donned an ash-grey and orange blended kit.
Earlier, they had a dark blue and purple-blended kit.

Image: AP

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 11 November 2025 at 19:14 IST