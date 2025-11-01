Updated 1 November 2025 at 20:02 IST
India-W vs South Africa-W: Check Out Some Interesting Stats & Trivia To Ignite The Historic Women's ODI CWC 2025 Final
History awaits to be made at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women face South Africa Women in the summit clash. A new champion will be crowned at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The challenge will be immense, and some player rivalries will be in action during the historic clash. Ahead of the historic women's CWC final clash, check out some interesting numbers, statistics and trivia involving players of both teams, who will participate in the final.
South Africa-W's Nonkululeko Mlaba has effectively contained India vc Smriti Mandhana in ODIs, conceding just 67 runs off 81 balls while also dismissing her three times across seven innings.Image: AP
Jemimah Rodrigues will face off against her WPL teammate Marizanne Kapp in the final. Kapp has dismissed Jemi twice, conceding 16 runs in 40 balls.
It will be a player rivalry to watch out for.Image: AP
Marizanne Kapp has consistently challenged Harmanpreet Kaur, as she has dismissed the IND-W captain 4 times in the 13 innings they have faced each other. Kapp has conceded only 67 runs off 80 balls.Image: AP
Deepti Sharma will look to restrain SA-W captain Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored only 95 runs off 173 balls. The Indian off-break all-rounder has dismissed the in-form Wolvaardt thriceImage: AP
South Africa Women have emerged victorious against India Women in each of their last three ICC Women's World Cup encounters.Image: AP
Team India will play their third Women's ODI World Cup final, following their appearances in 2005 and 2017. No team has reached three finals without winning the coveted W-CWC title.Image: Associated Press
South Africa Women have smacked 31 sixes this World Cup, the most by any team. Their batters will be looking to display their power-packed approach in Navi Mumbai.Image: AP
Laura Wolvaardt is 40 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Women's CWC.
Alyssa Healy tops the leaderboard after scoring 509 runs in the 2022 Women's CWC.Image: AP
