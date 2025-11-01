India-W vs South Africa-W: Check Out Some Interesting Stats & Trivia To Ignite The Historic Women's ODI CWC 2025 Final

1/8 | |

South Africa-W's Nonkululeko Mlaba has effectively contained India vc Smriti Mandhana in ODIs, conceding just 67 runs off 81 balls while also dismissing her three times across seven innings.

Image: AP

2/8 | |

Jemimah Rodrigues will face off against her WPL teammate Marizanne Kapp in the final. Kapp has dismissed Jemi twice, conceding 16 runs in 40 balls.

It will be a player rivalry to watch out for.

Image: AP

3/8 | |

Marizanne Kapp has consistently challenged Harmanpreet Kaur, as she has dismissed the IND-W captain 4 times in the 13 innings they have faced each other. Kapp has conceded only 67 runs off 80 balls.

Image: AP

4/8 | |

Deepti Sharma will look to restrain SA-W captain Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored only 95 runs off 173 balls. The Indian off-break all-rounder has dismissed the in-form Wolvaardt thrice

Image: AP

5/8 | |

South Africa Women have emerged victorious against India Women in each of their last three ICC Women's World Cup encounters.

Image: AP

6/8 | |

Team India will play their third Women's ODI World Cup final, following their appearances in 2005 and 2017. No team has reached three finals without winning the coveted W-CWC title.

Image: Associated Press

7/8 | |

South Africa Women have smacked 31 sixes this World Cup, the most by any team. Their batters will be looking to display their power-packed approach in Navi Mumbai.

Image: AP

8/8 | |

Laura Wolvaardt is 40 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Women's CWC.

Alyssa Healy tops the leaderboard after scoring 509 runs in the 2022 Women's CWC.

Image: AP