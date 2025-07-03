Republic World
Liverpool

Updated 3 July 2025 at 17:44 IST

Liverpool Flags Fly Low, Fans Gather Outside Anfield To Honour Diogo Jota After Tragic Car Accident In Spain

Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota lost his life in a tragic car accident near the northwestern city of Zamora. It has been confirmed that the 28-year-old Portuguese footballer and his brother André Silva were found dead after their car burst into flames after it went off the road. Tributes and condolences have poured in from all part of the world. Fans have also gathered outside the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool to honour the lives of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
1/8:

Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car accident near Zamora, Spain, alongside his brother André Silva. He was 28 and had got married to Rute Cardoso just a few days back.

/ Image: PA via AP

2/8:

Fans have gathered outside the Anfield Stadium to pay their respects and honour the the legacy of Diogo Jota and his brother.

/ Image: PA via AP

3/8:

A special floral tribute was laid down outside Liverpool FC's home stadium, with rival fans standing united to mourn the tragic loss of two talented footballers. 

/ Image: PA via AP

4/8:

The moment was deeply emotional, with mourners seen visibly in tears as they pay tribute to the late Portuguese footballer. People were filled with heartfelt grief and sorrow.

/ Image: PA via AP

5/8:

Fans stood together in such tough times and honoured Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva by bringing in floral tributes and laid them outside the home of the Premier League Champions.

/ Image: PA via AP

6/8:

The flower bouquets also contained emotional messages from the fans to the Portuguese forward who has had a massive role in the Liverpool Football Club's recent success.

/ Image: PA via AP

7/8:

Humble messages like “Thanks for everything Diogo. Rest Easy mate,” “The Lad From Portugal” and “Ooooh he wears the number 20! RIP Diogo YNWA! Forever Red!” were seen in the cards on the bouquets.

/ Image: PA via AP

8/8:

The Liverpool flag outside Anfield also flew at half mast as a tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

/ Image: PA via AP

Published 3 July 2025 at 17:44 IST