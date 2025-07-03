Liverpool Flags Fly Low, Fans Gather Outside Anfield To Honour Diogo Jota After Tragic Car Accident In Spain

1/8:

Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car accident near Zamora, Spain, alongside his brother André Silva. He was 28 and had got married to Rute Cardoso just a few days back.

Fans have gathered outside the Anfield Stadium to pay their respects and honour the the legacy of Diogo Jota and his brother.

A special floral tribute was laid down outside Liverpool FC's home stadium, with rival fans standing united to mourn the tragic loss of two talented footballers.

The moment was deeply emotional, with mourners seen visibly in tears as they pay tribute to the late Portuguese footballer. People were filled with heartfelt grief and sorrow.

Fans stood together in such tough times and honoured Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva by bringing in floral tributes and laid them outside the home of the Premier League Champions.

The flower bouquets also contained emotional messages from the fans to the Portuguese forward who has had a massive role in the Liverpool Football Club's recent success.

Humble messages like “Thanks for everything Diogo. Rest Easy mate,” “The Lad From Portugal” and “Ooooh he wears the number 20! RIP Diogo YNWA! Forever Red!” were seen in the cards on the bouquets.

The Liverpool flag outside Anfield also flew at half mast as a tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

