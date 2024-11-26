Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer And More: The Top 5 Most Expensive Players In The IPL 2025 Auction

1/5:

Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player to be sold not just in this auction but in IPL history. He fetched 27 Crores to go to LSG.

/ Image: BCCI

2/5:

2. Shreyas Iyer came in at second. He fetched a whopping 26.75 crores as he was sold to Punjab Kings.

/ Image: BCCI

Advertisement

3/5:

3. Venkatesh Iyer came in as the third most expensive player. He was picked up by KKR for 23.75 Crores.

/ Image: BCCI

4/5:

4. Arshdeep Singh came in fourth. He was picked up by Punjab Kings and took home 18 Crores.

/ Image: BCCI

Advertisement

5/5:

5. Yuzvendra Chahal was the fifth most expensive player to be sold. He got 18 Crores as he joined Punjab Kings.

/ Image: BCCI