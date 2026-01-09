Updated 9 January 2026 at 21:03 IST
A Day With Redmi Note 15 5G: Is It The New Mid-Range Champion?
The Redmi Note 15 5G is a mid-range segment smartphone with an AMOLED display, a good battery, and a decent camera, offering a balanced performance. It offers smooth daily performance but has some misses. Here’s our quick experience of the smartphone:
The design of the Note 15 5G is sleek, and the curved glass gives it a premium feel. The Mist Purple shade looks good, and the chrome accent around the camera panel enhances the overall appearance.Image: Republic
It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and we loved the performance as it was lag-free and multitasking between multiple apps was easy.Image: Republic
Since the Note 15 5G has dual-stereo speakers, the sound output was clear and listening to music was enjoyable and at full volume in crowded places, it performed really well.Image: Republic
The 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display and the 120Hz refresh rate helped us in consuming content under sunlight easily, and the colours were on point.Image: Republic
The 108MP camera in the Note 15 5G performs well and clicks sharp pictures. However, if you want to record videos, it only supports 4K 30 fps, which is a bit of a downside for this segment phone.Image: Republic
We clicked multiple photos, and it performed well and captured good photos. However, we expected the quality to be slightly improved in its segment.Image: Republic
Since it has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, playing multiple games was not an issue, and we had a smooth experience and enjoyed playing on it.Image: Republic
The 5,520mAh battery in the Note 15 5G was ample enough, and watching long podcasts, movies, and gaming will still leave you with a good amount of battery.Image: Republic
The price of the Redmi Note 15 5G starts at ₹22,999 and is offered in two variants and three colour options. It is a good mid-range segment phone for daily usage, and good battery life and a camera.Image: Republic
