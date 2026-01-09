A Day With Redmi Note 15 5G: Is It The New Mid-Range Champion?

1/9 | |

The design of the Note 15 5G is sleek, and the curved glass gives it a premium feel. The Mist Purple shade looks good, and the chrome accent around the camera panel enhances the overall appearance.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and we loved the performance as it was lag-free and multitasking between multiple apps was easy.

Since the Note 15 5G has dual-stereo speakers, the sound output was clear and listening to music was enjoyable and at full volume in crowded places, it performed really well.

The 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display and the 120Hz refresh rate helped us in consuming content under sunlight easily, and the colours were on point.

The 108MP camera in the Note 15 5G performs well and clicks sharp pictures. However, if you want to record videos, it only supports 4K 30 fps, which is a bit of a downside for this segment phone.

We clicked multiple photos, and it performed well and captured good photos. However, we expected the quality to be slightly improved in its segment.

Since it has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, playing multiple games was not an issue, and we had a smooth experience and enjoyed playing on it.

The 5,520mAh battery in the Note 15 5G was ample enough, and watching long podcasts, movies, and gaming will still leave you with a good amount of battery.

The price of the Redmi Note 15 5G starts at ₹22,999 and is offered in two variants and three colour options. It is a good mid-range segment phone for daily usage, and good battery life and a camera.

