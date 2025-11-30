Updated 30 November 2025 at 17:26 IST
Beats Powerbeats Fit Review: Built for Movement and Music
The new Powerbeats Fit are best-suited for athletes and people who are on the go, but are these earbuds worth their price of ₹24,990?
These earbuds are toned-down Powerbeats Pro 2 with in-ear buds and a secure tentacle-style hook that grips tight. The battery life is good, but the charging cradle helps squeeze more than 25 hours.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Once tucked in, they simply do not fall out, making them suitable for athletes and sportspeople. Run, sprint, gym, they hold. An IPX4 rating keeps sweat and splashes away.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Pairing the Powerbeats Fit with an iPhone (or any other Apple device) is instant. It also works with Android, with customisation through the Beats app.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The Powerbeats Fit offer crisp sound and a wide soundstage. They are not for heavy bass lovers but perfect for genres like Bollywood, EDM, and Pop.
Its ANC filters the surroundings well. Transparency mode on iPhone makes conversation easy without taking them off.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
These earbuds are sturdy and lightweight, featuring a pocketable case. You can buy the Powerbeats Fit in Spark Orange, Jet Black, Gravel Grey, and Power Pink.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The Fit earbuds offer Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, Hey Siri, Audio Sharing, and Find My on Apple devices.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The price tag of ₹24,990 puts it in premium territory. Powerbeats Fit's performance is strong, but the cost may be a deciding factor.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
