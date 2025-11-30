Beats Powerbeats Fit Review: Built for Movement and Music

1/8 | |

These earbuds are toned-down Powerbeats Pro 2 with in-ear buds and a secure tentacle-style hook that grips tight. The battery life is good, but the charging cradle helps squeeze more than 25 hours.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Once tucked in, they simply do not fall out, making them suitable for athletes and sportspeople. Run, sprint, gym, they hold. An IPX4 rating keeps sweat and splashes away.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Pairing the Powerbeats Fit with an iPhone (or any other Apple device) is instant. It also works with Android, with customisation through the Beats app.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The Powerbeats Fit offer crisp sound and a wide soundstage. They are not for heavy bass lovers but perfect for genres like Bollywood, EDM, and Pop.



Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Its ANC filters the surroundings well. Transparency mode on iPhone makes conversation easy without taking them off.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

These earbuds are sturdy and lightweight, featuring a pocketable case. You can buy the Powerbeats Fit in Spark Orange, Jet Black, Gravel Grey, and Power Pink.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The Fit earbuds offer Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, Hey Siri, Audio Sharing, and Find My on Apple devices.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The price tag of ₹24,990 puts it in premium territory. Powerbeats Fit's performance is strong, but the cost may be a deciding factor.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic