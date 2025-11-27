Don't Buy Nothing Phone 3a Lite Before Checking Out These Alternatives

1/8 | |

Nothing's new Phone 3a Lite is a toned-down version of the Nothing Phone 3a, featuring just a single LED light as part of the Glyph interface.

Available in Black and White, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, a 50MP triple camera system, and a fast-charging 5000mAh battery.

Taking on the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is the latest Lava Agni 4 5G, which features a pill-shaped camera module to stand out from the crowd. It is priced at ₹24,999 for the single variant.

Available in Lunar Mist and Phantom Black colours, the Lava Agni 4 5G has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, a 50MP dual camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery.

Another good alternative is the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz pOLED display, 50MP dual cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip, and a 68W charging 5500mAh battery.

Available in Pantone Slipstream, Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Zephyr, Pantone Mykonos Blue colours, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion currently starts at ₹21,400 on shopping websites.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G is another option you can consider before you decide to buy the new Nothing Phone 3a Lite. It starts at ₹23,999 and comes in Ivory White and Luminous Blue colours.

The Reno 13 5G features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, 50MP triple cameras on the back, and a fast-charging 5600mAh battery.

