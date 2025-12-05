Updated 5 December 2025 at 17:10 IST
HMD 100, HMD 101 Feature Phones Launched, Start At Under ₹1,000
HMD has launched new feature phones that promote digital detox by keeping just the essentials.
The HMD 100 and HMD 101 will appeal to people who want to cut down on their screen time, keeping communication simple.Image: HMD
The HMD 101 and HMD 100 are available at an introductory price of ₹1,049 and ₹949, respectively. The actual listed prices start at ₹1,199 for HMD 101 and ₹1,099 for HMD 100.Image: HMD
Powering both feature phones is a Unisoc 6533G chip and the company's S30+ mobile platform, which packs the text-to-speech functionality.Image: HMD
While the HMD 100 has an 800mAh battery, the HMD 101 packs a 1,000mAh battery under the hood, both offering standby time of over 7 days.Image: HMD
While the HMD 100 supports FM radio, the HMD 101 additionally offers a built-in MP3 player with microSD card storage expansion.Image: HMD
The HMD 101 and HMD 100 have a 1.77-inch display with a large T9 keyboard and a 3.5mm headphone jack.Image: HMD
The new HMD feature phones come in Grey, Teal, and Red colours.Image: HMD
They will go on sale via HMD's online store, leading shopping websites, and retail stores.Image: HMD
