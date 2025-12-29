Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
iphone 17 pro

Updated 29 December 2025 at 19:10 IST

iPhone 17 Pro Price Discounted by Over ₹9,000: Check Out This Deal

For the first time, the iPhone 17 Pro is available at a discount of over ₹9,000 in an online sale.

info desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this might be the right time, as the price has dropped significantly.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

camera icon
2/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

You can buy the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,25,490, down from its original price of ₹1,34,900 during Vijay Sales Apple Days, which began on December 28 and runs till January 4, 2026.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
3/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Since this is a flat discount, you do not need a credit card or a coupon to bring down the price of the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

camera icon
4/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

However, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a ₹5,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,20,490.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
5/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price after the bank discount represents the total savings of ₹14,410 — the biggest reduction in the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro since its launch in September.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

camera icon
6/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The discounted price and the bank offer apply to the 256GB storage model across colourways: Cosmic Orange, Silver, and Deep Blue.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

camera icon
7/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The iPhone 17 Pro offer can be redeemed online through Vijay Sales' website and across its offline stores till the last date.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 29 December 2025 at 19:10 IST