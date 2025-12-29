iPhone 17 Pro Price Discounted by Over ₹9,000: Check Out This Deal

1/7 | |

If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this might be the right time, as the price has dropped significantly.

You can buy the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,25,490, down from its original price of ₹1,34,900 during Vijay Sales Apple Days, which began on December 28 and runs till January 4, 2026.

Since this is a flat discount, you do not need a credit card or a coupon to bring down the price of the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro.

However, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a ₹5,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,20,490.

The price after the bank discount represents the total savings of ₹14,410 — the biggest reduction in the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro since its launch in September.

The discounted price and the bank offer apply to the 256GB storage model across colourways: Cosmic Orange, Silver, and Deep Blue.

The iPhone 17 Pro offer can be redeemed online through Vijay Sales' website and across its offline stores till the last date.

