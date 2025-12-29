Updated 29 December 2025 at 19:10 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Price Discounted by Over ₹9,000: Check Out This Deal
For the first time, the iPhone 17 Pro is available at a discount of over ₹9,000 in an online sale.
If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this might be the right time, as the price has dropped significantly.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
You can buy the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,25,490, down from its original price of ₹1,34,900 during Vijay Sales Apple Days, which began on December 28 and runs till January 4, 2026.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Since this is a flat discount, you do not need a credit card or a coupon to bring down the price of the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
However, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you are eligible for a ₹5,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,20,490.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The price after the bank discount represents the total savings of ₹14,410 — the biggest reduction in the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro since its launch in September.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The discounted price and the bank offer apply to the 256GB storage model across colourways: Cosmic Orange, Silver, and Deep Blue.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The iPhone 17 Pro offer can be redeemed online through Vijay Sales' website and across its offline stores till the last date.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
