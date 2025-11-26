Updated 26 November 2025 at 17:28 IST
iQOO 15 Launched in India at ₹72,999: Check Out First Photos
iQOO has launched its latest flagship phone, the iQOO 15, in India, taking on the Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15.
The iQOO 15 has two colour options: Legend, which is a white shade, and Alpha Black. The one in the photo is the former, which has the moniker imprinted on the back.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
It boasts a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, featuring an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, a local peak brightness of 6,000 nits, and an anti-reflective film on top.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The iQOO 15 is the brand's first phone to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which has been available in China for a long time.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
On the back of the iQOO 15 are three 50MP cameras: one as the main sensor, one as the periscope telephoto sensor, and one using an ultrawide sensor. iQOO claims the system can offer up to 100x zoom.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The selfie camera on the iQOO 15 is a 32MP sensor, which is located inside the punch-hole design on the display. The phone uses AI for the beautification of selfies by correcting skin tones.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Keeping the lights on is a 7,000mAh battery, which the company said supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging technology.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The iQOO 15 will go on sale from December 1, priced at ₹72,999 for the base variant and ₹79,999 for the higher variant.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
