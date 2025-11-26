iQOO 15 Launched in India at ₹72,999: Check Out First Photos

1/7 | |

The iQOO 15 has two colour options: Legend, which is a white shade, and Alpha Black. The one in the photo is the former, which has the moniker imprinted on the back.

It boasts a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, featuring an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate, a local peak brightness of 6,000 nits, and an anti-reflective film on top.

The iQOO 15 is the brand's first phone to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which has been available in China for a long time.

On the back of the iQOO 15 are three 50MP cameras: one as the main sensor, one as the periscope telephoto sensor, and one using an ultrawide sensor. iQOO claims the system can offer up to 100x zoom.

The selfie camera on the iQOO 15 is a 32MP sensor, which is located inside the punch-hole design on the display. The phone uses AI for the beautification of selfies by correcting skin tones.

Keeping the lights on is a 7,000mAh battery, which the company said supports 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging technology.

The iQOO 15 will go on sale from December 1, priced at ₹72,999 for the base variant and ₹79,999 for the higher variant.

