OnePlus 15R India Launch on December 17: Unboxing, First Look, Camera Samples

⁠OnePlus 15R has arrived for review ahead of its December 17 global launch, showing a sleek design reminiscent of the OnePlus 15 flagship. ￼

The upcoming OnePlus 15R is confirmed to pack a massive 7,400mAh battery, the largest in OnePlus history, with fast charging support.￼

The phone will debut the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, marking it as the first device globally with this chip.

The phone is expected to ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with OnePlus continuing its clean UI and long-term update strategy.

Leaks suggest a capable dual-camera system on the back, likely led by a high-resolution main sensor and the DetailMax Engine.

OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a 165Hz AMOLED display for ultra-smooth visuals for gaming and content.

These shots are real camera samples taken with the phone's primary rear camera under both natural light and indoors.

Earlier reports also point to a 32MP autofocus selfie camera capable of 4K video recording. ￼

The 15R is rumoured to come in multiple colourways, with this one being the Mint Green variant. While one case will be bundled, other two cases will be sold separately.

OnePlus is expected to price the 15R competitively in India, with early estimates placing it in the premium mid-range bracket. ￼



