Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
OnePlus 15R India Launch on December 17: Unboxing, First Look, Camera Samples

Updated 13 December 2025 at 16:00 IST

OnePlus 15R India Launch on December 17: Unboxing, First Look, Camera Samples

The upcoming OnePlus 15R is confirmed to pack a massive 7,400mAh battery, a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, and it will launch on December 17, 2025. Here are its few glimpses:

Shubham Verma
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

⁠OnePlus 15R has arrived for review ahead of its December 17 global launch, showing a sleek design reminiscent of the OnePlus 15 flagship.  ￼

Image: Republic

camera icon
2/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The upcoming OnePlus 15R is confirmed to pack a massive 7,400mAh battery, the largest in OnePlus history, with fast charging support.￼

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
3/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The phone will debut the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, marking it as the first device globally with this chip.

Image: Republic

camera icon
4/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The phone is expected to ship with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with OnePlus continuing its clean UI and long-term update strategy.

Image: Republic

Advertisement
camera icon
5/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Leaks suggest a capable dual-camera system on the back, likely led by a high-resolution main sensor and the DetailMax Engine. 

Image: Republic

camera icon
6/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

OnePlus 15R is expected to feature a 165Hz AMOLED display for ultra-smooth visuals for gaming and content.

Image: Republic

camera icon
7/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

These shots are real camera samples taken with the phone's primary rear camera under both natural light and indoors.

Image: Republic

camera icon
8/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Earlier reports also point to a 32MP autofocus selfie camera capable of 4K video recording.  ￼

Image: Republic

camera icon
9/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The 15R is rumoured to come in multiple colourways, with this one being the Mint Green variant. While one case will be bundled, other two cases will be sold separately.

Image: Republic

camera icon
10/10
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

OnePlus is expected to price the 15R competitively in India, with early estimates placing it in the premium mid-range bracket.  ￼
 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 13 December 2025 at 16:00 IST