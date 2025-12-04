Updated 4 December 2025 at 16:53 IST
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Review: Budget Earbuds That Punch Above Their Price
Oppo's new Enco Buds 3 Pro+ can be easily recommended for anyone looking for budget wireless earbuds with powerful sound output.
The earbuds have a lightweight plastic build, similar to the Enco Air 4 Pro, which is sturdy and comfortable for long use.
The support for Google Fast Pair makes them pop up instantly on most Android phones. However, iPhone users must pair the earbuds manually.Image: Oppo
The Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offer seamless control integration on Oppo and OnePlus smartphones. Users of other phone brands need the HeyMelody app for settings.
The earbuds have a sleek stem design with responsive touch controls. They fit well and stay comfortable for hours.
You can expect punchy bass and strong highs when listening to most tracks on these earbuds. While Bollywood tracks and movies sound lively and energetic, sombre music is not as enjoyable.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The earbuds offer up to 40 hours of combined playback, making them my top choice only for their longevity. Fast charging support keeps downtime low.
ANC works well but struggles with sharp noises. No proximity sensor means music does not pause automatically when you remove them from your ears.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
At ₹2,099, the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ deliver excellent value and a genuinely enjoyable listening experience.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
