Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched - Check Out Photos

Updated 18 November 2025 at 18:18 IST

Oppo has launched its flagship Find X9 Series for the Indian market, bringing updated hardware, software, and a stronger focus on photography. The cameras in these smartphones are tuned with Hasselblad. Oppo says it offers improved everyday photography and overall experience.

Vatsal Agrawal
Oppo has launched its flagship Find X9 Series for the Indian market, bringing updated hardware, software, and a stronger focus on photography.

Image: Republic

The Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey and Space Black options. The X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades. 

Image: Republic

The Oppo Find X9 comes with a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and there is a 50MP Periscope camera. The Find X9 Pro has a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera. 

Image: Republic

The Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro have 3600 nits peak outdoor brightness. The Find X9 has a 6.59 cm screen. The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78 cm screen size, an AMOLED screen with 1800 nits full-screen brightness.

Image: Republic

The Oppo Find X9 has a 7,025mAh battery pack. The Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh battery pack. 

Image: Republic

Both the Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Image: Republic

Both the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro will be available from November 21, 2025. 

Image: Republic

The price of the Oppo Find X9 begins at ₹74,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, and the X9 Pro starts at ₹1.09 lakh for the 16 GB + 512 GB variant. 

Image: Republic

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 18 November 2025 at 18:18 IST