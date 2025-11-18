Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched - Check Out Photos

1/8 | |

Oppo has launched its flagship Find X9 Series for the Indian market, bringing updated hardware, software, and a stronger focus on photography.

Image: Republic

2/8 | |

The Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey and Space Black options. The X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades.

Image: Republic

3/8 | |

The Oppo Find X9 comes with a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and there is a 50MP Periscope camera. The Find X9 Pro has a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera.

Image: Republic

4/8 | |

The Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro have 3600 nits peak outdoor brightness. The Find X9 has a 6.59 cm screen. The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78 cm screen size, an AMOLED screen with 1800 nits full-screen brightness.

Image: Republic

5/8 | |

The Oppo Find X9 has a 7,025mAh battery pack. The Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh battery pack.

Image: Republic

6/8 | |

Both the Oppo Find X9 and X9 Pro come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Image: Republic

7/8 | |

Both the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro will be available from November 21, 2025.

Image: Republic

8/8 | |

The price of the Oppo Find X9 begins at ₹74,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB model, and the X9 Pro starts at ₹1.09 lakh for the 16 GB + 512 GB variant.

Image: Republic