Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Review: 'Winter Is Here' For Performance Users

The sturdy, dragon egg-shaped box, sealed with the Game of Thrones logo, can be repurposed. It contains the phone, accessories, and GoT goodies for a complete fan experience.



Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The dragon egg chest-themed box has a Map of Westeros, an Iron Throne origami (doubling as a phone stand), and flaps detailing House Stark and House Lannister, offering fans an immersive unboxing.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The phone has a camera island with show emblems, golden rings around dual cameras inscribed with 'Winter is Coming' and 'Hear me Roar,' a 'Fire and Blood' engraved taper, and dragon claw details.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

As the golden trims add to the charm, what stands out is the functional rear design. Its leather back, which has a House Targaryen sigil, turns red when you expose it to temperatures above 44°C.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The box contains a Hand of the King-shaped SIM ejector pin, parchment paper with hidden text that reveals under sunlight, Game of Thrones character postcards, an 80W adapter, and a USB-C cable.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Apart from the bells and whistles, I found the phone comfortable in my hands. While the camera island adds to the weight, it is not significant. You will want to flaunt the phone with that design.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Not just the outside, the inside of the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is heavily inspired by the show. The lock screen shows burning ashes fleeting, while the icons are all red and yellow. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The 50MP dual cameras click good photos in day and night, retaining colour accuracy and HDR. However, tricky lighting conditions can throw off HDR in some photos. Selfies are social media ready. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The display is crisp and can get very bright, making it easy to read things under direct sunlight. I liked watching movies with HDR, while refresh rate makes gaming smoother. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Priced at ₹44,999, the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is a fitting gift for a fan. Although its cameras can under-deliver sometimes, the display and battery are its strongest suits.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic