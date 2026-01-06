Realme 16 Pro+ Launched: First Pictures, Top Specifications, Price

1/8 | |

The Realme 16 Pro Plus uses bio-based organic silicone back cover with wheat-grain pattern for good grip and appealing looks. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

2/8 | |

Realme's new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which the company claims scored an AnTuTu score of 1.44 million for lag-free 120FPS gaming. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Advertisement

3/8 | |

The Realme 16 Pro+ comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with no option to expand the memory. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

4/8 | |

It boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display with 6500 nits of peak brightness and eye protection for browsing in dark environments. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Advertisement

5/8 | |

It comes preloaded with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 with 'NEXT AI' tools that lets users maximise productivity using artificial intelligence. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

6/8 | |

Its rear cameras include a 200MP LumaColor Camera and a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, which, when paired with a FullFocal Portrait Lens Kit, offers granular bokeh control. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

7/8 | |

The Realme 16 Pro+ houses a 7000mAh battery and an AirFlow VC Cooling System. Realme claims the battery can easily last a day. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

8/8 | |

The Realme 16 Pro+ starts at ₹39,999, but both online and offline customers can get it for as low as ₹35,999 with bank offers. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic