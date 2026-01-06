Republic World
realme 16 pro plus

Updated 6 January 2026 at 21:54 IST

Realme 16 Pro+ Launched: First Pictures, Top Specifications, Price

Realme has launched the 16 Pro series in India, with the 16 Pro+ as the headlining model. Here are its live pictures, top specifications, and price in India.

Shubham Verma
Description of the pic

The Realme 16 Pro Plus uses bio-based organic silicone back cover with wheat-grain pattern for good grip and appealing looks. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Description of the pic

Realme's new smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which the company claims scored an AnTuTu score of 1.44 million for lag-free 120FPS gaming. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Description of the pic

The Realme 16 Pro+ comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with no option to expand the memory. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Description of the pic

It boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display with 6500 nits of peak brightness and eye protection for browsing in dark environments. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Description of the pic

It comes preloaded with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 with 'NEXT AI' tools that lets users maximise productivity using artificial intelligence. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Description of the pic

Its rear cameras include a 200MP LumaColor Camera and a 3.5x periscope telephoto lens, which, when paired with a FullFocal Portrait Lens Kit, offers granular bokeh control. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Description of the pic

The Realme 16 Pro+ houses a 7000mAh battery and an AirFlow VC Cooling System. Realme claims the battery can easily last a day. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The Realme 16 Pro+ starts at ₹39,999, but both online and offline customers can get it for as low as ₹35,999 with bank offers. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 6 January 2026 at 21:53 IST