Realme Pad 3, Buds Air8 Launched in India - Key Highlights
Realme has launched the Pad 3 tablet and Buds Air8 true wireless earbuds in India, with updated features and multiple colour options. The Pad 3 offers enhanced hardware and features that are aimed at everyday use, while the Buds Air8 brings enhanced audio performance and connectivity. Here’s everything you need to know:
The Realme Pad 3 has a 2.8k display with an A4 ratio, which gives clear visuals and comfortable long hours of reading.Image: Realme
It runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, and Realme says it can keep a maximum of 14 apps alive at a particular time.Image: Realme
You can choose the Realme Pad 3 from two colour options. These are: Champagne Gold and Space Grey.Image: Realme
The Realme Pad 3 has a 12,200mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging as well.Image: Realme
The price of the Realme Pad 3 is ₹26,999 for the WIFI 8GB+128GB variant. However, it is also available with 5G connectivity. It goes on sale on January 16, 2026.Image: Realme
Along with the Realme Pad 3, you can opt for a Realme Smart Pen, priced at ₹2,999, which has 140 hours of writing time.Image: Realme
The Realme Buds Air8 have 11+6mm dual drivers, which give a precise sound quality and have Hi-Res audio certification.Image: Realme
It is IP55 dust and water-resistant, can connect up to 3 devices and has 45ms ultra-low latency for a smoother gaming experience.Image: Realme
You can choose the Realme Buds Air8 from three colour options. These are: Master Gold, Master Grey, and Master Purple.Image: Realme
The Realme Buds Air8 has a 55dB noise cancellation, 3D Spatial and dynamic audio for an immersive sound experience.Image: Realme
Realme says the Buds Air8 has a playback time of up to 58 hours and 80% battery health remaining after 1000 charging cycles.Image: Realme
The price of the Realme Buds Air8 is ₹3,799. It goes on sale on January 16, 2026.Image: Realme
