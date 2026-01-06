Realme Pad 3, Buds Air8 Launched in India - Key Highlights

1/12 | |

The Realme Pad 3 has a 2.8k display with an A4 ratio, which gives clear visuals and comfortable long hours of reading.

It runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, and Realme says it can keep a maximum of 14 apps alive at a particular time.

You can choose the Realme Pad 3 from two colour options. These are: Champagne Gold and Space Grey.

The Realme Pad 3 has a 12,200mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging as well.

The price of the Realme Pad 3 is ₹26,999 for the WIFI 8GB+128GB variant. However, it is also available with 5G connectivity. It goes on sale on January 16, 2026.

Along with the Realme Pad 3, you can opt for a Realme Smart Pen, priced at ₹2,999, which has 140 hours of writing time.

The Realme Buds Air8 have 11+6mm dual drivers, which give a precise sound quality and have Hi-Res audio certification.

It is IP55 dust and water-resistant, can connect up to 3 devices and has 45ms ultra-low latency for a smoother gaming experience.

You can choose the Realme Buds Air8 from three colour options. These are: Master Gold, Master Grey, and Master Purple.

The Realme Buds Air8 has a 55dB noise cancellation, 3D Spatial and dynamic audio for an immersive sound experience.

Realme says the Buds Air8 has a playback time of up to 58 hours and 80% battery health remaining after 1000 charging cycles.

The price of the Realme Buds Air8 is ₹3,799. It goes on sale on January 16, 2026.

