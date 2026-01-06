Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Realme Pad 3, Buds Air8 Launched in India - Key Highlights

Updated 6 January 2026 at 22:39 IST

Realme Pad 3, Buds Air8 Launched in India - Key Highlights

Realme has launched the Pad 3 tablet and Buds Air8 true wireless earbuds in India, with updated features and multiple colour options. The Pad 3 offers enhanced hardware and features that are aimed at everyday use, while the Buds Air8 brings enhanced audio performance and connectivity. Here’s everything you need to know:

Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Realme Pad 3 has a 2.8k display with an A4 ratio, which gives clear visuals and comfortable long hours of reading. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
2/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

It runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset, and Realme says it can keep a maximum of 14 apps alive at a particular time.  

Image: Realme

Advertisement
camera icon
3/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

You can choose the Realme Pad 3 from two colour options. These are: Champagne Gold and Space Grey. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
4/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Realme Pad 3 has a 12,200mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging as well. 

Image: Realme

Advertisement
camera icon
5/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the Realme Pad 3 is ₹26,999 for the WIFI 8GB+128GB variant. However, it is also available with 5G connectivity. It goes on sale on January 16, 2026. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
6/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Along with the Realme Pad 3, you can opt for a Realme Smart Pen, priced at ₹2,999, which has 140 hours of writing time. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
7/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Realme Buds Air8 have 11+6mm dual drivers, which give a precise sound quality and have Hi-Res audio certification. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
8/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

It is IP55 dust and water-resistant, can connect up to 3 devices and has 45ms ultra-low latency for a smoother gaming experience. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
9/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

You can choose the Realme Buds Air8 from three colour options. These are: Master Gold, Master Grey, and Master Purple.

Image: Realme

camera icon
10/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The Realme Buds Air8 has a 55dB noise cancellation, 3D Spatial and dynamic audio for an immersive sound experience. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
11/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Realme says the Buds Air8 has a playback time of up to 58 hours and 80% battery health remaining after 1000 charging cycles. 

Image: Realme

camera icon
12/12
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

The price of the Realme Buds Air8 is ₹3,799. It goes on sale on January 16, 2026. 

Image: Realme

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 6 January 2026 at 22:39 IST