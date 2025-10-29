Redmi 15 5G Review: Big Display, Bigger Battery, and Balanced Performance

1/8 | |

The Redmi 15 5G feels solid in hand. Despite the polycarbonate body, it does not look cheap. The patterned back is subjective, but there’s nothing to dislike about the design. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

2/8

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset handles everyday multitasking with ease. Emails, Instagram, and chats run fine. Heavy gaming pushes it, but casual titles work well. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

3/8

The tall 6.9-inch display is crisp and vibrant. At 850 nits, it stays readable even under the sun. The 144Hz refresh rate keeps scrolling and gaming fluid. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

4/8

The 50MP main sensor clicks decent daylight shots. Colours look slightly washed out. Low-light photos lack detail. Selfies are social media-ready but not exceptional. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

5/8

The details are slightly fuzzy in the first photo, while the second photo's colour accuracy is slightly off. Still, the photos are quite usable. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

6/8

The photos retain good details in these photos, but the HDR is a bit off. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

7/8

A 7000mAh battery easily powers through more than a day. The 33W fast charger tops it up in a little over an hour. Great for people who hate charging often. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

8/8

Starting at ₹14,999, the Redmi 15 5G delivers dependable performance and battery life. Rivals like the Galaxy M17 5G and Vivo Y31 5G offer competition, but this one holds its ground. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic