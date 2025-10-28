Samsung Galaxy M17 Review: A Balanced Performer Under ₹15,000

1/8 | |

The design of the Samsung Galaxy M17 is sleek and sober. It comes in two colours and has an IP54 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. Image: Republic Tech

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and the 1,100 nits of peak brightness helped us in watching web series and videos under sunglight easily.

The 5,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy M17 is great for your daily usage, and it lasted almost an entire day on mixed usage, but the charger is missing from the box.

It is equipped with an Exynos 1330 chipset, which performed decently on light gaming. Scrolling through social media and multitasking was not an issue. Image: Republic

The Samsung Galaxy M17 has a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 50MP wide-angle lens. In good lighting, the shots were good and clear. The selfie camera did a decent job. Image: Republic

Though the Samsung Galaxy M17 has a single speaker, the sound output was great, and the vocals were clear and audible. Image: Republic

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M17 starts at ₹14,499 for the base 4GB, 128GB variant and ₹15,999 for the 6GB, 128GB variant. Image: Republic

The Samsung Galaxy M17 has hits and misses. It is a good offering in a budget range phone, but it misses out on a charger and has a dated notch design. Image: Republic