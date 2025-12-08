Updated 8 December 2025 at 20:03 IST
SanDisk Creator Phone SSD Review: Instant Storage Boost for Phones
SanDisk's new SSD can appeal to creators who are looking for different ways to overcome the storage constraint, especially on iPhones.
The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is a portable and sturdy drive with rubberised edges and a lanyard hoop. It is also lightweight enough to carry daily.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The drive supports MagSafe for iPhones, and the bundled magnetic ring works with any other phone model.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The magnetic grip keeps the SSD out of the way when filming, but you still need the bundled cable to access storage.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Plug it in and instantly add 1TB to your phone. The support for USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 delivers near-1Gbps read and write speeds.
You can manage files directly using Apple’s Files app or the SanDisk Memory Zone app, available on both Android and iOS, with easy backup controls.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The ribbon-style cable looks premium but is stiff, often causing accidental detachment during use.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
It has a solid build, though the lack of water resistance feels limiting considering its segment.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
At ₹10,999, it is a smarter storage upgrade than jumping to the 1TB iPhone variant.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
