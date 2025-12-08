SanDisk Creator Phone SSD Review: Instant Storage Boost for Phones

1/8 | |

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is a portable and sturdy drive with rubberised edges and a lanyard hoop. It is also lightweight enough to carry daily.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

2/8 | |

The drive supports MagSafe for iPhones, and the bundled magnetic ring works with any other phone model.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

3/8 | |

The magnetic grip keeps the SSD out of the way when filming, but you still need the bundled cable to access storage.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

4/8 | |

Plug it in and instantly add 1TB to your phone. The support for USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 delivers near-1Gbps read and write speeds.



Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

5/8 | |

You can manage files directly using Apple’s Files app or the SanDisk Memory Zone app, available on both Android and iOS, with easy backup controls.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

6/8 | |

The ribbon-style cable looks premium but is stiff, often causing accidental detachment during use.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

7/8 | |

It has a solid build, though the lack of water resistance feels limiting considering its segment.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

8/8 | |

At ₹10,999, it is a smarter storage upgrade than jumping to the 1TB iPhone variant.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic