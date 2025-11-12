Stuffcool Odin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Powerbank Review: Easy Top-Ups

1/6 | |

The Odin 10,000mAh power bank feels solid in hand, though its polycarbonate body shows scuffs and scratches after a month of use. It’s sturdy but not scratchproof.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

It’s lightweight and slips into pockets easily. The built-in lanyard doubles as a USB-C cable, a thoughtful touch that keeps charging effortless and tidy.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

With 10,000mAh capacity, it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro twice. Support for both Qi2 and MagSafe ensures wide compatibility across iPhones and Androids.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The 20W input charges the power bank in about 2 hours. Its 35W output can top up an iPhone 17 Pro or Galaxy S25 Ultra in just over an hour.



Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The built-in stand lets you charge and watch content hands-free. Perfect for watching a movie or scrolling Instagram while your phone juices up.



Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

At ₹3,999, the Odin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe power bank is among the best in its class—compact, versatile, and built for everyday convenience.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic