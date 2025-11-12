Updated 12 November 2025 at 16:27 IST
Stuffcool Odin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe Wireless Powerbank Review: Easy Top-Ups
Stuffcool's recently launched Odin wireless powerbank supports both MagSafe and Qi2 charging standards, making it compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones. Is it worth the money?
The Odin 10,000mAh power bank feels solid in hand, though its polycarbonate body shows scuffs and scratches after a month of use. It’s sturdy but not scratchproof.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
It’s lightweight and slips into pockets easily. The built-in lanyard doubles as a USB-C cable, a thoughtful touch that keeps charging effortless and tidy.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
With 10,000mAh capacity, it can charge an iPhone 17 Pro twice. Support for both Qi2 and MagSafe ensures wide compatibility across iPhones and Androids.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The 20W input charges the power bank in about 2 hours. Its 35W output can top up an iPhone 17 Pro or Galaxy S25 Ultra in just over an hour.
The built-in stand lets you charge and watch content hands-free. Perfect for watching a movie or scrolling Instagram while your phone juices up.
At ₹3,999, the Odin 10,000mAh Qi2 MagSafe power bank is among the best in its class—compact, versatile, and built for everyday convenience.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Published On: 12 November 2025 at 16:27 IST