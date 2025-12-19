Updated 19 December 2025 at 21:50 IST
TEMPT Trigo Smart Wallet+Stand Review: This iPhone MagSafe Accessory Is A Problem-Solver
Planning to accessorise your iPhone? TEMPT's latest wallet-cum-stand could be a good option for its price.
The TEMPT Trigo is a clever multipurpose accessory that combines a phone stand, a card holder, and MagSafe-powered wireless charging into a single slab designed to stay attached to your iPhone.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Since it uses MagSafe, the Trigo sticks firmly to compatible iPhones. I even held my iPhone by the stand alone and it never slipped, which tells you how strong the magnetic hold is.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
If your iPhone does not support MagSafe, the bundled magnetic ring solves that problem. Attach it to the back, and the Trigo works just as reliably for everyday use.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
It genuinely solves the problem of constantly holding your phone. Unfold the stand and your iPhone rests comfortably, making scrolling Instagram or watching videos completely hands-free.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The stand is sturdy on a flat table and does not wobble while scrolling. But adding two cards makes the phone noticeably bulky, which can feel uncomfortable during longer viewing sessions.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
MagSafe charging tops out at 15W, which is slow but usable while the phone is in use. At ₹1,599, the TEMPT Trigo feels like a practical value addition for iPhone users.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
