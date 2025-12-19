Republic World
TEMPT Trigo Smart Wallet+Stand

Updated 19 December 2025 at 21:50 IST

TEMPT Trigo Smart Wallet+Stand Review: This iPhone MagSafe Accessory Is A Problem-Solver

Planning to accessorise your iPhone? TEMPT's latest wallet-cum-stand could be a good option for its price.

Shubham Verma
The TEMPT Trigo is a clever multipurpose accessory that combines a phone stand, a card holder, and MagSafe-powered wireless charging into a single slab designed to stay attached to your iPhone.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Since it uses MagSafe, the Trigo sticks firmly to compatible iPhones. I even held my iPhone by the stand alone and it never slipped, which tells you how strong the magnetic hold is.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

If your iPhone does not support MagSafe, the bundled magnetic ring solves that problem. Attach it to the back, and the Trigo works just as reliably for everyday use.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

It genuinely solves the problem of constantly holding your phone. Unfold the stand and your iPhone rests comfortably, making scrolling Instagram or watching videos completely hands-free.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The stand is sturdy on a flat table and does not wobble while scrolling. But adding two cards makes the phone noticeably bulky, which can feel uncomfortable during longer viewing sessions.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

MagSafe charging tops out at 15W, which is slow but usable while the phone is in use. At ₹1,599, the TEMPT Trigo feels like a practical value addition for iPhone users.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 19 December 2025 at 21:50 IST