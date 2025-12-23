Updated 23 December 2025 at 22:13 IST
UltraProlink Boost Blade DUO Review: Travel Charger Meets Magnetic Power Bank
Travelling abroad can be convenient, at least for your devices, with UltraProlink's new charger-cum-power bank. But does it offer value for its price?
The Boost Blade DUO pairs a 67W GaN travel charger with a 5000mAh magnetic power bank, merging two accessories into one slim, pocket-ready combo.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Its MagSafe-style power bank offers up to 15W wireless charging for iPhones and flat-bed wireless charging for other phones, adding convenience on the go.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The charger delivers up to 67W, while the bank’s USB-C port supports 22.5W fast wired charging via PD-PPS protocols for quick top-ups on both iPhone and Android.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Folding pin design and a lightweight build make it ideal for travel. An India pin adaptor and a short USB-C cable help with global use.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
The magnetic bank, with MagSafe, snaps onto the charger and recharges instantly from it, or you can use both separately when needed.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
It supports over 650 devices, including laptops, phones, and tablets, via multiple fast-charging standards like PD3.0, QC4.0, PPS, and Samsung SFC 2.0. The bank is ideal for iPhones.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
MagSafe wireless speed peaks at 15W, slower than newer Qi2 options, while the battery capacity is average at 5000mAh, so repeat top-ups may be needed.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
At ₹4,299 (MRP ₹6,999), the UltraProlink Boost Blade DUO feels like a sensible travel power solution for frequent flyers and professionals alike.Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 23 December 2025 at 22:13 IST