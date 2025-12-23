UltraProlink Boost Blade DUO Review: Travel Charger Meets Magnetic Power Bank

1/8 | |

The Boost Blade DUO pairs a 67W GaN travel charger with a 5000mAh magnetic power bank, merging two accessories into one slim, pocket-ready combo.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Its MagSafe-style power bank offers up to 15W wireless charging for iPhones and flat-bed wireless charging for other phones, adding convenience on the go.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The charger delivers up to 67W, while the bank’s USB-C port supports 22.5W fast wired charging via PD-PPS protocols for quick top-ups on both iPhone and Android.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Folding pin design and a lightweight build make it ideal for travel. An India pin adaptor and a short USB-C cable help with global use.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The magnetic bank, with MagSafe, snaps onto the charger and recharges instantly from it, or you can use both separately when needed.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

It supports over 650 devices, including laptops, phones, and tablets, via multiple fast-charging standards like PD3.0, QC4.0, PPS, and Samsung SFC 2.0. The bank is ideal for iPhones.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

MagSafe wireless speed peaks at 15W, slower than newer Qi2 options, while the battery capacity is average at 5000mAh, so repeat top-ups may be needed.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

At ₹4,299 (MRP ₹6,999), the UltraProlink Boost Blade DUO feels like a sensible travel power solution for frequent flyers and professionals alike.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic