Frozen Fantasyland: How Harbin’s World-Famous Ice And Snow Festival Lights Up The Night | See Pics

Updated 4 January 2026 at 16:50 IST

The frigid city of Harbin transforms into a "dreamlike" winter wonderland for its world-renowned Ice and Snow Festival. The northeastern Chinese city of Harbin attracts master sculptors from around the globe who compete to create the most intricate and massive ice structures of the year.

Associated Press Television News
A statue carved from snow at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Ice sculptors prepare their works for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

The sun sets over the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. The sun sets over the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin.

Image: AP

Visitors enjoy the the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Ice sculptors prepare their work for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

An ice sculptor looks at his work as he prepares it for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

An ice sculptor prepares his work for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

An ice sculptor prepares his work for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

An ice sculptor prepares his work for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

An ice sculptor looks through his work as he prepares for competition in the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

A train sculpted from ice blocks at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Attendees take in the sights at the annual Ice and Snow Festival held in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province.

Image: AP

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 4 January 2026 at 16:47 IST