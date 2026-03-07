Updated 7 March 2026 at 15:37 IST
People Flee As Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon After Hezbollah Missile Attacks | Take A Look
Photos showing civilians fleeing and buildings destroyed after Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, following Hezbollah missile attacks on Israel amid escalating Middle East tensions.
A displaced man who fled Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleeps at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026.Image: AP
Hanaa, 7, displaced by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, writes in a notebook while wrapped in a blanket in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026.Image: AP
Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sit in traffic on a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026.Image: AP
Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleep at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026.Image: AP
A giant poster shows the late Hezbollah military commander Imad Mughniyeh, behind a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.Image: AP
A displaced woman fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh sleeps on the Beirut corniche, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. Image: AP
Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleep at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026.Image: AP
Hezbollah members walk past a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Image: AP
A displaced man who fled Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleeps along the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026. Image: AP
Hotel guests carry their belongings, as they leave a damaged hotel that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Hazmieh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Image: AP
Displaced people fleeing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sit on a pickup at a highway that links to Beirut, in the southern port city of Sidon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP
Tracer rounds light the sky as people fire live rounds into the air during a televised speech by Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.Image: AP
A displaced woman fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh warms herself near fire on the Beirut corniche, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. Image: AP
Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Image: AP
Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Image: AP
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP
Rescue workers carry a dead body in a plastic bag from a building that was hit by Israeli strike, in Jnah neighborhood, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP
Debris covers a street beside an apartment building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP
In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, a Middle East Airlines plane flies over Beirut as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs.Image: AP
