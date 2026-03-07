People Flee As Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon After Hezbollah Missile Attacks | Take A Look

1/19 | |

A displaced man who fled Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleeps at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Image: AP

2/19 | |

Hanaa, 7, displaced by Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, writes in a notebook while wrapped in a blanket in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026.

Image: AP

Advertisement

3/19 | |

Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sit in traffic on a highway in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Image: AP

4/19 | |

Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleep at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Image: AP

Advertisement

5/19 | |

A giant poster shows the late Hezbollah military commander Imad Mughniyeh, behind a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.

Image: AP

6/19 | |

A displaced woman fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh sleeps on the Beirut corniche, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. Image: AP

7/19 | |

Displaced people fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleep at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Image: AP

8/19 | |

Hezbollah members walk past a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Image: AP

9/19 | |

A displaced man who fled Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, sleeps along the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, March 7, 2026. Image: AP

10/19 | |

Hotel guests carry their belongings, as they leave a damaged hotel that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Hazmieh, east of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Image: AP

11/19 | |

Displaced people fleeing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon sit on a pickup at a highway that links to Beirut, in the southern port city of Sidon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP

12/19 | |

Tracer rounds light the sky as people fire live rounds into the air during a televised speech by Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.

Image: AP

13/19 | |

A displaced woman fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh warms herself near fire on the Beirut corniche, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. Image: AP

14/19 | |

Flames rise following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Image: AP

15/19 | |

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Image: AP

16/19 | |

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP

17/19 | |

Rescue workers carry a dead body in a plastic bag from a building that was hit by Israeli strike, in Jnah neighborhood, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP

18/19 | |

Debris covers a street beside an apartment building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. Image: AP

19/19 | |

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, a Middle East Airlines plane flies over Beirut as smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Image: AP