Mexican Artisans Turn Clay Into Trees Of Life That Are Celebrated Worldwide | See Pics

Updated 18 October 2025 at 12:37 IST

Mexican Artisans Turn Clay Into Trees Of Life That Are Celebrated Worldwide

Hernández, a craftsman from Metepec, had the rare chance to deliver a fragile, 2-meter-tall Tree of Life, which he was commissioned to create as a gift for Pope Benedict XVI in 2008, leading to his first meeting with a Pope.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
1/8: Finished pieces ready for sale are displayed inside the atelier of Mexican craftsmen Hilario Hernandez in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

2/8: Mexican Craftsmen Luis Hernandes works on a fragile clay piece at his atelier in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

3/8: A fountain with a figure of Tlanchana, a half-women half-serpent figure who legend has it once ruled the waters around the town, decorates the main square of Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

4/8: Mexican craftsmen Cecilio Sanchez works on a clay piece at his atelier in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

5/8: Mexican Craftsmen Cecilio Sanchez shows one of his miniature clay pieces at his atelier in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

6/8: Mexican craftsmen Hilario Hernandez works in a fragile clay piece at his atelier in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

7/8: An image of Eve is displayed at the atelier of the Mexican craftsmen Cecilio Sanchez in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

8/8: Mexican craftsmen Luis Hernandez inserts small fragile clay figures into a tree of life scultpure at his atelier in Metepec, Mexico / Image: AP

Published On: 18 October 2025 at 12:37 IST

