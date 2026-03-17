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Pakistan Airstrike Aftermath In Pictures: Rescue Teams Race Through Rubble After Deadly Attack On Kabul Rehab Hospital Kills 400

Updated 17 March 2026 at 13:52 IST

Pakistan Airstrike In Pictures: Rescue Teams Race Through Rubble After Deadly Attack On Kabul Rehab Hospital Kills 400

Rescue crews are still digging bodies out of the rubble of a drug rehabilitation hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul Tuesday morning, after officials there said an overnight Pakistani airstrike killed 400 at the facility.

Associated Press Television News
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Residents and volunteers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Image: AP

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A man sits beside the site of a late-Monday airstrike at Kabul drug rehabilitation hospital.

Image: AP

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Two women watch as rescue workers and officials inspect the site of attack in Kabul.

Image: AP

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A little girl and a woman watch as rescue workers and officials inspect the attack site.

Image: AP

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Residents and rescue workers inspect the site.

Image: AP

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Taliban rescue workers inspect the site.

Image: AP

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Taliban rescue team member Allah Mohammad Farooq inspects the site

Image: Ap

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Residents and rescue workers inspect the site of a late-Monday airstrike at a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan Image: AP

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 17 March 2026 at 13:52 IST