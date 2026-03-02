Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on as Israeli security forces operate at the site where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Updated 2 March 2026 at 18:50 IST

Images Show Aftermath In Israel As Iran Retaliates With Missiles; Rescue Teams, Damage & Tensions Captured | Take A Look

Satellite images from Israel show the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes in response to US-Israeli attacks on Iran, documenting damage, rescue operations, and heightened conflict as military tensions widen across the region.

Namya Kapur
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image: AP

camera icon
2/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Rescue workers and military personnel operate at the scene where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel.

Image: AP

Advertisement
camera icon
3/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

A damaged apartment is seen a day after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image: AP

camera icon
4/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on as Israeli security forces operate at the site where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel.


 

Image: AP

Advertisement
camera icon
5/5
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Rescue workers and military personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene where several people were killed by an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Sunday.

Image: AP

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 2 March 2026 at 18:50 IST