Images Show Aftermath In Israel As Iran Retaliates With Missiles; Rescue Teams, Damage & Tensions Captured | Take A Look

1/5 | |

Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image: AP

2/5 | |

Rescue workers and military personnel operate at the scene where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel.

Image: AP

Advertisement

3/5 | |

A damaged apartment is seen a day after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Image: AP

4/5 | |

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on as Israeli security forces operate at the site where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel.





Image: AP

Advertisement

5/5 | |

Rescue workers and military personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene where several people were killed by an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Sunday.

Image: AP