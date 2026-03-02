Updated 2 March 2026 at 18:50 IST
Images Show Aftermath In Israel As Iran Retaliates With Missiles; Rescue Teams, Damage & Tensions Captured | Take A Look
Satellite images from Israel show the aftermath of Iranian missile strikes in response to US-Israeli attacks on Iran, documenting damage, rescue operations, and heightened conflict as military tensions widen across the region.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Leah Guttmann holds her son, Teddy, as other people take shelter in an underground parking garage while air-raid sirens warn of incoming missiles launched by Iran toward Tel Aviv, Israel.Image: AP
Rescue workers and military personnel operate at the scene where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel.Image: AP
Advertisement
A damaged apartment is seen a day after it was struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel.Image: AP
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men look on as Israeli security forces operate at the site where several people were killed in an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel.
Image: AP
Advertisement
Rescue workers and military personnel carry the body of a victim from the scene where several people were killed by an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Sunday.Image: AP
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 2 March 2026 at 18:50 IST