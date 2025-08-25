From Elephants to Pandas, 500 Flyers, And 25 Countries: Sri Lanka’s Skies Burst with Colours at Colombo International Kite Festival | Pictures Inside

1/6: A participant from France prepares to fly his horse-shaped kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

2/6: Sri Lankan girls walk past kites of different shapes and sizes at the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

3/6: Participants from China pull the string of their kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

4/6: A father and his daughter attend the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

5/6: A boy watches participants fly kite / Image: AP

6/6: Kites of different shapes and sizes adorn the skies / Image: AP