  • From Elephants to Pandas, 500 Flyers, And 25 Countries: Sri Lanka’s Skies Burst with Colours at Colombo International Kite Festival | Pictures Inside
An elephant-shaped kite takes flight

Updated 25 August 2025 at 09:25 IST

From Elephants to Pandas, 500 Flyers, And 25 Countries: Sri Lanka’s Skies Burst with Colours at Colombo International Kite Festival | Pictures Inside

Hundreds of kites including some in the shapes of elephants, leopards, pandas, birds and snakes adorned the skies during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Sri Lanka’s capital.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Description of the pic

1/6: A participant from France prepares to fly his horse-shaped kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

Description of the pic

2/6: Sri Lankan girls walk past kites of different shapes and sizes at the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

Description of the pic

3/6: Participants from China pull the string of their kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

Description of the pic

4/6: A father and his daughter attend the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP

Description of the pic

5/6: A boy watches participants fly kite / Image: AP

Description of the pic

6/6: Kites of different shapes and sizes adorn the skies / Image: AP

Published By : Moumita Mukherjee

Published On: 25 August 2025 at 09:25 IST

