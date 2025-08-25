Updated 25 August 2025 at 09:25 IST
From Elephants to Pandas, 500 Flyers, And 25 Countries: Sri Lanka’s Skies Burst with Colours at Colombo International Kite Festival | Pictures Inside
Hundreds of kites including some in the shapes of elephants, leopards, pandas, birds and snakes adorned the skies during the Colombo International Kite Festival in Sri Lanka’s capital.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
1/6: A participant from France prepares to fly his horse-shaped kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP
2/6: Sri Lankan girls walk past kites of different shapes and sizes at the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP
3/6: Participants from China pull the string of their kite during the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP
4/6: A father and his daughter attend the Colombo International Kite Festival / Image: AP
5/6: A boy watches participants fly kite / Image: AP
6/6: Kites of different shapes and sizes adorn the skies / Image: AP
