Satellite Images Show Rare Look Inside War-Torn Iran After U.S.–Israel Strikes & Retaliation | Take A Look

An image shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Iran's Leadership House in central Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening wave of attacks.



Image: X

The U.S. and Israel struck sites within Iran, and Iran retaliated against Israel and U.S. assets in the region. Some of the known targets so far. Image: X

An image captured on Saturday shows a ship burning at Iran's naval base at Konarak. Image: X

Hardened aircraft shelters at Konarak airbase were struck with precision munitions. Image: X

Buildings at an Iranian drone base at Konarak were destroyed in the strikes. Image: X

A satellite photo shows collapsed tunnel entrances and destroyed buildings at a missile base in Northern Iran. Image: X

A large crowd of mourners fill Enghelab Square in Tehran on Sunday, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Image: X