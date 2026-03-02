Republic World
Satellite image showing damage to Iran’s war-torn sites including Tehran compound and naval base after U.S.–Israel strikes

Updated 2 March 2026 at 14:28 IST

Satellite Images Show Rare Look Inside War-Torn Iran After U.S.–Israel Strikes & Retaliation | Take A Look

Newly released satellite images reveal extensive damage across Iran following coordinated U.S.–Israel military strikes, including destruction at the Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran and burning vessels at the Konarak naval base, offering a rare aerial perspective of the conflict’s impact inside the country.

Namya Kapur
An image shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Iran's Leadership House in central Tehran. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening wave of attacks.
 

The U.S. and Israel struck sites within Iran, and Iran retaliated against Israel and U.S. assets in the region. Some of the known targets so far. Image: X

An image captured on Saturday shows a ship burning at Iran's naval base at Konarak. Image: X

Hardened aircraft shelters at Konarak airbase were struck with precision munitions. Image: X

Buildings at an Iranian drone base at Konarak were destroyed in the strikes. Image: X

A satellite photo shows collapsed tunnel entrances and destroyed buildings at a missile base in Northern Iran. Image: X

A large crowd of mourners fill Enghelab Square in Tehran on Sunday, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Image: X

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 2 March 2026 at 14:28 IST