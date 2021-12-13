2 Persons Injured After Car Hits Them In West Delhi Area

Two people were injured after allegedly getting hit by a car in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Monday morning, police said.

Ranjeet Kumar and Nisha, both residents of Vikaspuri, were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am when car driver Rishab was travelling in his vehicle to a gym.

Suddenly, Nisha came in front of his vehicle and the car tried to take a U-turn in an attempt to save her but the vehicle went out of control hitting her and Ranjeet.

On reaching the spot, the car was found to be involved in an accident while the two injured were sent to a hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The statement of an eyewitness was recorded and the accused driver Rishab was apprehended at the spot, police said.

A case has been registered and appropriate legal action has been taken, they said.

