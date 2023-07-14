Amarnath Yatra: ADGP Reviews Security Measures At Jammu Railway Station

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railway, Sunil Kumar on Friday reviewed the security measures at the Jammu railway station in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

He called for intensifying patrolling along railway tracks and strengthening of deployment of security personnel at the station, they said.

Security should also be strengthened in view of a large number of passengers at the station because of the yatra as well as those stuck after cancellation of trains due to flooding in various parts of north India, Kumar said.