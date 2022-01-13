Amit Shah Condoles Guwahati-Bikaner Express Tragedy; Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

In the aftermath of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed his condolences to the family members of the bereaved. Taking to Twitter, HM Shah stated that he was anguished to hear about the loss of lives and said that he was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in West Bengal on Thursday evening. At least 12 bogies were overturned during the accident. The speed of the train at the time of the accident was 40 kmph. While ART & ARME/Alipurduar rushed to the site immediately, railway authorities and other agencies have also joined the rescue processes now. So far, 5 deaths have been confirmed and over 50 casualties have been reported.

Anguished to learn about the loss of lives due to a tragic rail accident in West Bengal. My deepest condolences with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 13, 2022

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails in Bengal

For the rescue operation in the accident, at least 20 police officials under the guidance of Add. SP Mathabhanga left for Maynaguri. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also left for the spot of the accident. "I'm leaving for the accident spot. Rescue teams are already there. Ex-gratia has also been announced and we will fulfil all of our duties," he said.

Taking to Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he spoke to Vaishnaw and added that he "took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Guwahati have joined the rescue operation to help the injured passengers trapped inside the coaches of the derailed train. Two NDRF teams are also on the spot. "12 coaches were derailed; 4 casualties and over 50 injured who have been hospitalized. Two NDRF teams at the spot for rescue & relief," said Atul Karwal, DG, NDRF.

Moreover, Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia in case of death and Rs 1 lakh in case of serious injury has been announced. "Relief trains and medical trains are on their way to accident site; Rs 5 Lakh exgratia in case of death and Rs 1 lakh in case of serious injury has been announced," said Guneet Kaur, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railways.