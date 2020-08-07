Air India Plane Crash: Amit Shah 'distressed'; Directs NDRF To Assist In Rescue Operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his distress after an Air India Express AXB1344, B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with over 191 passengers skid off the runway, crash landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. Fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the flight arriving from Dubai fell down into the Valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces.

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.



Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

The Home Minister also instructed NDRF teams to reach the site of the crash-landing and assist with rescue operations. Amit Shah's statement came immediately after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered stringent and urgent action. The Chief Minister also directed officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.

The flight, an Air India Express AXB1344, Boeing 737-800 was part of the Vande Bharat Mission. As per sources, the flight was landing at Calicut, however, due to a rough landing, the flight skid off the runway. Falling into a valley, the plane broke into two pieces. As per the latest information by the Ministry fo Civil Aviation, there were 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 4* cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

DGCA issues statement

Reacting to the incident, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement and confirmed that there were 191 people on board the flight, while the visibility was 2000 meters at the time of landing.

Speaking to Republic, DGCA DG Arun Kumar said, "Flight from Dubai. landed in Calicut and landing was not smooth with the airport falling into a valley. While the plane did not catch fire, it broke into 2 parts. There are 189 passengers on the plane, but rescue operations continue."

Ministry of Civil Aviation issues statement

"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 19:41 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard."

Meanwhile, Air India has also issued helpline numbers in the wake of the horrific incident. The helpline numbers are - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575

