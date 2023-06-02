Last Updated:

Another Passenger Train Derails Adjacent To Coromandel Express Crash Site

Another passenger train is said to have derailed adjacent to the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express which met with an accident on Friday.

Coromandel Express

The Coromandel Express derailed on Friday (Image: Republic)


Another passenger train is said to have derailed adjacent to the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express which met with an accident near Balasore on Friday. According to sources, the three coaches of Train No. 12864 (Yashwantpur – Howrah Express) were derailed while it was passing through the adjacent line of the Coromandel Express (train no. 12841) at Bhanga Bazar station.

"At around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

More than 350 people have been injured in the accident and at least 50 were confirmed dead. Three NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue operations and buses have been mobilised to carry the injured to the hospitals. The first team of 22 members from Balasore has already reached the site. Another team of 32 members is expected to arrive at the spot shortly. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that he will visit the site on Saturday morning. More than 350 passengers have been injured and 50 confirmed dead so far. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. The injured meanwhile are being shifted to the Balasore, Khantapara, Soro and Gopalpur Health units on priority. 

Helpline numbers: 

Howrah (HWH) - 03326382217
Kharagpur (KGP) - 8972073925, 9332392339
Balasore (BLS) - 8249591559, 7978418322
Shalimar (SHM) - 9903370746

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state's emergency search control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526 and 22535185.

(More details awaited)

