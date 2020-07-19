Assam Floods: CM Sonowal Visits Affected Areas, Ensures Adequate Healthcare Facilities

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited the food-hit Madanabari village in Mayong and Morigaon district and interacted with the people affected there. He was accompanied by Ministers Keshab Mahanta, Pijush Hazarika and MLA Dewri Ramakanta.

Sharing images on Twitter, the Chief Minister said that the state government is taking all steps for damage mitigation of the flood-affected people while also providing adequate health care facilities. “I have urged district admin to provide necessary relief measures on a war-footing and ensure social distancing in the area,” he said.

Visited the #AssamFloods hit Madanabari village in Mayong, Morigaon district along with Ministers Shri @keshab_mahanta, Shri @Pijush_hazarika & MLA Shri @DewriRamakanta and interacted with the flood affected people. pic.twitter.com/hvJTs0vrYU — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 19, 2020

I have urged district admin to provide necessary relief measures on a war-footing and ensure social distancing in the area.#AssamFloods — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over a range of issues that Assam has been grappling with over a period of time. PM Modi inquired over the phone about the current situation over Assam floods, COVID-19 situation and Baghjan Oil Well blowout.

Assam's battle with floods

Assam has been reeling under incessant rainfall leading to severe floods, affecting nearly 36 lakh people in 28 districts of the state with a death toll of 105, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said. The floods have destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places. Twenty-six out of the 105 fatalities have occurred because of the consequential landslides due to incessant rainfall. Ninety animals have died in Kaziranga National Park this monsoon season.

Dhubri was the worst hit with over 4.69 lakh people affected, followed by Goalpara with 4.49 lakh people, Morigaon and Barpeta with more than 3.5 lakh people. SDRF, the district administrations and the locals have rescued 511 people between Friday and Saturday.

The SDMA said authorities have set up 649 relief camps and distribution centres across 21 districts, where 47,465 displaced people have taken shelter amid the floods. The authorities have distributed rice, dal, salt and mustard oil along with other relief materials such as tarpaulin, baby food, candle, matchbox, mosquito net, biscuit, soap, drinking water, cattle feed, mask and wheat bran.

