Aviation Min Laments 'unfortunate' Pune Aircraft Crash-landing; DGCA To Investigate Case

On Monday, a trainer aircraft crash-landed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Pune in Maharashtra reportedly due to a technical fault in the plane.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday took cognizance of the Pune aircraft crash and announced that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Taking to Twitter, Jyotiraditya Scindia called the incident 'unfortunate' and hoped for the recovery of the injured pilot. 

On Monday, a trainer aircraft crash-landed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka of Pune district in Maharashtra reportedly due to a technical fault in the plane. Visuals showed people gathered around the crashed aircraft. 22-year-old pilot Bhavika Rathod who was practicing in the trainer aircraft is stable but suffered minor injuries.

Trainer aircraft crash-lands in Pune

In an official statement, Carver Aviation revealed that the aircraft belonged to their flight school in Baramati. Further details are expected after the DGCA investigation. 

"The aircraft belonged to Carver Aviation in Baramati. DGCA has initiated the investigation. Pilots are safe and no casualties reported. More details can be shared only after the DGCA investigation., the statement read. 

Speaking to Republic TV on this incident, Group Captain (retd.) Augustine Vinod said, "My daughter is also training on a similar aircraft in Jamshedpur. It is an aircraft called Cessna 152. Cessna 152 is the basic training aircraft not only for Indian pilots but pilots world over. Hundreds and thousands of these aircraft are flying and training young pilots who are starting to fly."

Sharing details of the model, he said that the model is a single-engine aircraft, powered by an engine called Lycoming. "Again, it is one of the very reliable engine manufacturers. It is maintained well. This aircraft does not stop in the air. And if it does, it starts also very beautifully because I have flown it myself," he shared. 

