Bats Suffer Brain Haemorrhage Due To Heat Wave In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly District

An unusual phenomenon has occurred amid the heatwave that has gripped several parts of the country. Due to the rising temperatures, several bats have suffered brain haemorrhage in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly resulting in their death, said Dr. RK Singh, Director of Indian Veterinary Research Institute, while speaking with ANI.

"Postmortem of bats has revealed that it had suffered brain haemorrhage due to high temperatures. The bats had recently changed their habitat due to damage to their earlier habitat," Dr. RK Singh said.

Several parts of north India are witnessing high temperatures and extreme heatwave conditions for the past few days after an unusual start to the summer with scattered rains. On May 23, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of severe heatwave conditions in the plains of northwest India and adjoining central India which has been duly felt over the week.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had said that prevailing heatwave conditions over northwest and central India are very likely to abate from May 29 onwards. One of the reasons for the extreme heatwave is reported to be Super Cyclonic storm Amphan which had hit West Bengal and Odisha. Weather experts say Amphan sucked out all the moisture from other parts of the country.

Satellite images provided by NASA’s Worldview, an open-source project launched by the US space agency, gave a glimpse of the ongoing extreme heatwaves in India. The images for May 27, with a land temperature of around 52-degree celsius near Delhi during the daytime, are in stark contrast with the earlier images of April when the ground temperature was around 31-degree celsius near the same region.

However, land temperature differs from the air temperature as the feature provides the temperature of whatever is covering the earth surface which could range from bare sand in the desert, ice and snow-covered area, a leaf-covered tree canopy and even the temperature of man-made buildings and roads.

Monsoon season is expected to arrive in parts of India soon, which will provide relief from the heat. Delhi experienced heavy rains on May 29 evening and the rainy weather conditions are said to prevail till June 1 in the national capital, said IMD.

