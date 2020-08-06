Flood Fears In Karnataka's Belagavi After Maharashtra Releases Water From Koina Dam

Due to the heavy rainfall, Maharashtra released water in the Koina Dam which led to a flood-like situation in Belgavi district of Karnataka. The continuous heavy rainfall has drowned Karnataka in trouble within days.

Belgavi flooded

Karnataka's Belgavi district is in a flood-like situation after the water from the Koina Dam was released by Maharashtra at the rate of 1.2 lakh cusecs. Belgavi has been struggling due to the extremely heavy rainfall since August 4 as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Karnataka has faced problems due to the incessant rainfall in the state in the last few days. The rain also caused landslides near Mudigere in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka on Thursday, August 6.

"A landslide occurred yesterday near Mudigere due to heavy rainfall. No loss of life or property has been reported so far," said the Deputy Commissioner, Annies Kanmani Joy.

The Udupi and Kodagu districts of Karnataka were also hit by extremely heavy rains. The Kodagu district of Karnataka suffered from severe water-logging and a flood-like situation on August 6. The Central Water Commission said that the river Cauvery at Kudige in Kodagu district of Karnataka has crossed the danger level. They also informed that the river Hemavathi at Sakleshpur in Hassan district of Karnataka is rising and is above warning level.

The normal life was disrupted the different districts of Karnataka due to the incessant rainfall.

In a tweet earlier the Indian Meteorological Department said, "Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 5, 8 and 9, over South interior Karnataka on August 5." "Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days," CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru said.

Karnataka suffered as similar plight in 2019 as well. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah slammed the current government, in a series of tweet, for failing the people of Karnataka. He said that they failed to provide shelter, relocate and rescue people from the floods. Siddharamaiah said that the government has a poor disaster relief response and the failed the people during the August-October flood in 2019 in the state.

