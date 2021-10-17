Bhopal Durga Puja Incident: Police Arrests Man Who Rammed Car Into Procession

The Bhopal Police on Sunday, October 17 caught the driver of the car, who allegedly rammed a speeding car into people participating in the Durga idol immersion procession on Saturday midnight. Just a few hours after the incident was reported, the Bhopal police has been able to catch the driver of the car and the vehicle has also been taken into custody.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy inspector general Bhopal informed about the arrest and said that the police is investigating the matter further.“The car driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized. Further investigation is underway," informed Irshad Wali, Deputy inspector general of police Bhopal.

As per the ANI report, police officials have informed that the condition of the two people who were injured in the accident are stable now. They have been admitted to the hospital and are receiving treatment. "The person who was injured in this incident was admitted to a local hospital. As per the doctors, his condition is stable,” said the police officials to ANI.

Following the tragic accidents in Lakhimpur Kheri and Jashpur, in another incident in Bhopal, two people were reportedly injured, one of them was a child. The accident occurred when a car travelling backwards slammed into the crowd in Bhopal during the immersion of a Durga idol. Reportedly, the tragedy occurred on a Saturday midnight, near the Bajaria crossing railway station in Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the car driver fled the scene by driving in reverse gear, and one of the injured was carried along with the car, for a short distance.

A grey car with two or three people inside was seen rushing backwards and ploughing into a crowd gathered for the immersion of a Durga deity in the video of the accident, that has gone viral on social media. Following the accident, violence ensued, with devotees demanding that police personnel be held guilty for failing to maintain traffic flow. Senior police officials arrived on the site and controlled the situation.

Notably, this tragedy occurs just one day after a speeding car had rammed people on their way to immerse a Durga idol in Pathalgaon, in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. A speeding SUV ran over twenty persons at a Durga idol immersion procession in Pathalgaon, Jashpur, Chattishgarh, killing one. The two-car occupants have been apprehended, and 17 people have been injured and are being treated at two hospitals.

