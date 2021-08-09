Bihar: Drunk Man Chews Baby Snake In Revenge After It Bites Him, Dies Next Day

A 65-year-old identified as Rama Mahto chewed on a baby snake after the latter bit him on his leg. The man was a resident of Madhodeh village in the Nalanda district of Bihar. The incident took place on Sunday and Mahto passed away on Monday morning.

Crux of the incident

In a statement to the police, the family members of the deceased said that Rama Mahto who was under the influence of liquor was sitting in front of his house when a baby snake (Karait) bit him on his leg. Mahto managed to capture the viper and chewed it in a bid to take revenge. While chewing the baby snake, Mahato was bitten more than ten times on his face. After that, he pulled out the snake and put it on a nearby tree. "We asked him to go to the hospital for treatment, but he refused and went to sleep. Mahto claimed that it was a baby snake and that it would not be poisonous. He was found dead on Monday morning," said Bhuson Prasad, president of Madhodeh Panchayat Samiti. An FIR of snakebite was registered in Chandi police station.

Drunk man in Aurangabad murders goat

Aurangabad police arrested another drunk man for murdering a goat in Kurwa village. Ghoh police arrested him on Monday. In the complaint, the goat owner Shakuntala Devi alleged that a person named Mahendra Das twisted the neck of her goat. The goat was roaming inside the premises of Shakuntala Devi's house when Mahendra Das, in a drunken state, came and twisted the goat's neck.

Image Credit: Pixabay