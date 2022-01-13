Bikaner Guwahati Express Derailed LIVE Updates: West Bengal CM Expresses 'deep Concern'

Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw said he is personally monitoring the developments and has also spoken to PM Modi. Vaishnaw said that he apprised the Prime Minister about the rescue operations.

In an unfortunate accident, 12 Coaches of Bikaner - Guwahati Exp. derailed near New Maynaguri (West Bengal) this evening.

Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

Spoke with Hon'ble PM and apprised him about the rescue operations. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 13, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said, "Pained to know about the unfortunate incident. Praying for the safety of all passengers."

Condoling the accident, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said, "Saddened to know about the loss of lives, when bogies of Bikaner-Guwahati Express got derailed in West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured."