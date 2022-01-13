Bikaner Guwahati Express Derailed LIVE Updates: West Bengal CM Expresses 'deep Concern'

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw said he is personally monitoring the developments and has also spoken to PM Modi. Vaishnaw said that he apprised the Prime Minister about the rescue operations.
Personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations.
Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said, "Pained to know about the unfortunate incident. Praying for the safety of all passengers."
Condoling the accident, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said, "Saddened to know about the loss of lives, when bogies of Bikaner-Guwahati Express got derailed in West Bengal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they remain strong to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed 'deep concern' over the train derailment. She also informed that Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. The injured will be taken to the nearest hospitals, West Bengal CM said adding that "Situation being closely monitored from the State HQs."
Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible.
DG NDRF Atul Karwal has informed that two teams of NDRF have been deployed; will reach shortly to rescue people in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express accident with multiple bogies derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.
For the rescue operation in the accident, at least 20 police officials s under the guidance of Add. SP Mathabhanga have already left for Maynaguri. Four ambulances from the Police side are already on the way. Additionally, ropes, dragon lights and other rescue materials have also been sent from the Coochbehar police side. To help the stranded people, OC Mekhliganj is on the way to accident spot with 500 food packets and water bottles.
Indian Railways shared more helpline numbers as rescue operations are underway as following:
03564 255190
050 34666
0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623
In regard to derailment of 15633 between NQH (New Domohani) and NCB (New Coonch behar)
Helpline set up at Bikaner (BKN) commercial control - 0151- 2208222. Additionally, an enquiry counter set up at BKN station. Meanwhile,
Commercial helpline number Jaipur also available at Room no. 16, Platform no. 1, Jaipur station - 01412201567
Guneet Kaur, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railways speaks with Republic TV and informed that Rs 5 Lakh exgratia in case of death and Rs 1 lakh in case of serious injury has been announced. Meanwhile, she said that relief trains and medical trains are on their way to the accident site and are expected to reach shortly.
In the wake of the Bikaner Guwahati Express accident at Domohani in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The relief trains are also reaching Domohani from both sides as the rescue efforts are also ongoing. At least 100 people have already been rescued as of 6:40 PM after the train derailed at 5 PM. Several dozens of ambulances have also been rushed to the site in a bid to take the injured to nearby health facilities.
As inquiry has been launched into the accident which took place despite the speed being 40 kmph and no issues with fog, Republic has learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken update on the situation.
Jalpaiguri district administration has said some of the wounded passengers were being rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri, but no casualties have been officially reported. Footage and images of the accident has shown the coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks as rescue workers were seen trying to extricate the passengers.
A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident of Bikaner Guwahati express which got derailed near Domohani in West Bengal. Meanwhile, CRB & DG safety have also left New Delhi to reach the site of the accident which took place at 5 PM.
According to the latest updates, the 15633 Up Bikaner-New Jalpaigudi Express derailed in Alipurduar Division of NF Railway between stations New Domohani - New maynagori at OHE Mast 42/5. The train left New Domohani station at 4:53 PM but when it reached the block section between New Domohani and new maynagori stations, the train derailed. Along with ART & ARME/Alipurduar rushing to the site, railway and district administration officials are also carrying out the rescue and relief work.
Helpline numbers for the Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment in West Bengal are as follows:
0361-2731622
0361-2731623
According to the preliminary reports, at least 12 coaches have been affected. Indian Railways has said that DRM and ADRM rushed to the site on Thursday evening.
813405 4999 is the helpline number for the accident. As authorities rush the site to rescue the people on derailed Guwahati-Bikaner Express. The accident took place around 5 PM (local time) in West Bengal after the '15633 UP BIKANER EXPRESS' started its journey from Bikaner Junction to reach Guwahati. The entire route normally takes around 46 hrs 50 mins.
As several passengers were seen jumping out of the bogies which overturned and the rescue mission is underway, one of the people aboard the Bikaner-Guwahati express said that "We felt a big jhatka and the bogies derailed".
The train derailed near Maynaguri in West Bengal. Even though the exact number of passengers on the train is not known yet, numerous people were seen outside the train. Five bogies were overturned. The train was moving at the speed of 40kmph.,
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailed near Domohani in West Bengal on Thursday evening. While more details are awaited, there are no details of any causalities.
