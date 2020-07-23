Assam Floods: Centre Announces Rs 346 Cr As First Installment To Tackle Flood Situation

The Centre will soon release Rs. 346 crore as an initial amount for handling the flood situation in Assam, which has so far affected 56 lakh people in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Wednesday. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a thorough discussion with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation in the state through a video-conference, during which he conveyed the decision, the statement said.

"The central government will release the first installment of Rs 346 crore soon under the Flood Management Programme (FMP)," the statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister Shekhawat of the scale of devastation caused by the current wave of flood, along with erosion, in the state and the various steps taken by his government to manage the situation. Sonowal also urged Shekhawat to take up the matter of floodwaters from Bhutan inundating large areas in Lower Assam every year, to which the minister responded positively.

Centre to take up flood matter to Bhutan govt

"The Centre will take up the matter with the Bhutan government in order to address the flood issue in the Lower Assam districts", the statement further informed. During monsoon season, the release of excess water from the dams in Bhutan leads to flooding in the downstream areas in all the Lower Assam districts, especially Barpeta, Nalbari and Kokrajhar.

The devastation caused by the Assam Floods

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 115 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides so far this year, out of which 89 were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

The flood situation in Assam worsened with two more persons losing their lives, even as over 26 lakh people remain affected in 26 districts. Cumulatively, nearly 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge across the state this year, the ASDMA said.

