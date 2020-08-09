CM Nitish Kumar Conducts An Aerial Survey Of Bihar Floods, 16 Districts Affected

Bihar Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar on August 8 undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in different districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi. He also directed the authorities to carefully operate the Gandak Garage. Bihar has been suffering due to the flood situation since July 2020.

Floods and COVID in Bihar

The world is still reeling under coronavirus and amid this chaos, Bihar is struggling with floods as well. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspected the flooded areas in the state as well as the COVID-19 situation. Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the Bihar floods along with the state chief secretary Deepak Kumar, principal secretary to Chief Minister Chanchal Kumar and the WRD secretary Sanjiv Hans. CM Nitish Kumar surveyed the Supaul, Saharsa and Bhagalpur areas which have been flooded due to overflowing of Kosi river. He also flew over the Ganga river on Bhagalpur and Katihar district. The Muzaffarpur district of the state has also been affected by the flood due to the rising water levels, of the Bagmati river due to the continuous rainfall.

The CM Nitish Kumar said that the Bihar flood situation will remain till September even though the water levels of the rivers in these areas are low. He instructed the officials to set up a camp at the Air Force station near the flood-affected areas to enhance the coronavirus testing in these areas. Nitish Kumar also visited the flood relief camp as well as the Darbhanga community kitchen for the flood-affected people. Darbhanga is one of the worst affected districts in the Bihar floods.

More than 30 teams have been deployed to aid the people in the flood-affected areas on August 6. National Disaster Response Force and SDRF teams were also sent to tackle the situation in multiple districts of Bihar as per the Disaster Management Department of the state. Nearly 16 districts of Bihar have been flooded or affected by the rising water levels. The flood-related death toll in Bihar is at 19. About 12,202 people have been moved to relief camps due to the Bihar floods. A total of 66,60,655 people have been affected by rising water levels and flood situation in the state.

