Cop, Civilian Killed As Two Cars Collide On Highway In Shamli

Two persons, including a police constable, were killed and three others injured when two cars collided on Meerut-Karnal highway in Jhinjhana area of Shamli district, police said.

The accident occurred on late Monday evening near Kala Majra Gate here, when constable Rahul, posted in Saharanpur, was going to Baghpat on leave, a police official said.

Another deceased was identified as Dilshad, who was going to his village in Haryana, when their cars collided, while his wife and two children were injured and were rushed to a hospital, the police official said.

