Coronavirus Scare: Kerala CM Issues Statement After Kerala Detects First Case Of The Virus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday issued a statement after the first case of Coronavirus in India has been detected in the state. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister stated that the health network is closely monitoring the situation. He further stated the measures taken by the government to tackle the situation. CM Vijayan further advised people to not spread any rumours about the situation.

The Minister for Health (@shailajateacher) has briefed me about the situation. We are closely monitoring the situation. While we need to be cautious, it is no cause for panic. Our health network is capable of handling any emergencies.#coronavirus — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 30, 2020

We have initiated a series of measures to tackle the emergency; contact tracing, case isolation, quality care & community engagement are being done diligently. Care must be taken to not spread rumours over social media.#coronavirus — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 30, 2020

First Coronavirus case detected in India

In a first in India, a student in Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University, has been tested positive of deadly coronavirus that has taken over 100 lives in China. The patient has been kept in the isolation ward at a hospital and is closely being monitored. According to reports, the patient is currently stable.

Meanwhile, four people in Mumbai have been kept under observation, with suspicion of the infection. As per reports, over 2000 passengers have undergone thermal screening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport since January 19. However, no cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra yet.

Indian Embassy issues health advisory

The Indian Embassy released a list of directives to be followed by the passengers travelling from China to India in the wake of an outbreak of the Coronavirus. The advisory stated simple health measures to maintain personal hygiene, measures to restrict outbreak and measures to be taken if visible symptoms of the affliction.

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

Wuhan on lockdown

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, China has put Wuhan and Huanggang under a lockdown, suspending public transport in and out of the city, stated international reports. The virus which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31 is currently under investigation by scientists to understand the destructive potential of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, as per reports. Currently, the virus has claimed at least 170 lives with more than 7,700 cases reported in China.

