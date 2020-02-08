The Debate
Cracker Cache Explodes At Religious Procession In Tarntaran, Punjab; Casualties Feared

Accidents & Disasters

An explosion has taken place in taken place in a religious procession in Punjab's Tarntaran on Saturday evening, as per sources.

Explosion

An explosion has taken place in taken place in a religious procession in Punjab's Tarntaran on Saturday evening, as per sources. Sources further report that the explosion occurred due to firecrackers accidentally catching fire. 10-12 people have been injured, while three persons are feared to be dead. All victims have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Tarntaran blast

The procession was reportedly proceeding towards Sri Tahla Sahab Gurudwara in Tarntaran village. Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran. Senior police officials have rushed to the site.

"One person has died and many are injured in the explosion," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI over the phone. More details are awaited.

