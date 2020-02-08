Cracker Cache Explodes At Religious Procession In Tarntaran, Punjab; Casualties Feared

An explosion has taken place in taken place in a religious procession in Punjab's Tarntaran on Saturday evening, as per sources. Sources further report that the explosion occurred due to firecrackers accidentally catching fire. 10-12 people have been injured, while three persons are feared to be dead. All victims have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Tarntaran blast

The procession was reportedly proceeding towards Sri Tahla Sahab Gurudwara in Tarntaran village. Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran. Senior police officials have rushed to the site.