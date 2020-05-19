Last Updated:

Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: 72 Casualties In West Bengal; MHA Team To Assess Damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the top government officials are closely monitoring the situation in Odisha and West Bengal in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan

Amphan
19:21 IST, May 21st 2020
Odisha CM conducts aerial survey

 

17:25 IST, May 21st 2020
Flight operations resume at Kolkata airport

In a big development, flight operations have resumed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at noon. This comes a day after Cyclone Amphan battered Kolkata at a wind speed of 130 km per hour, leaving parts of the tarmac, runways, and hangar at the airport flooded. A Russian chartered plane for evacuating stranded Russian nationals was the first flight to land at the airport at 2.31 pm.

On the other hand, a SpiceJet cargo flight for Delhi was the first departure from the airport. In a statement, the Airport authorities stressed that effective planning had reduced the impact of Cyclone Amphan. It added that their teams were working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted services.

 

17:22 IST, May 21st 2020
NDRF chief: Cyclone has entered Bangladesh

Addressing a press conference, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan and India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra talked about the current Cyclone Amphan situation. Mentioning that the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha could return to normal life in 24-48 hours, the NDRF chief added that 4 additional teams were being airlifted to Kolkata, which shall be at the disposal of the West Bengal government. He conceded that the damage in West Bengal was more than expected and announced that a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs would visit the state to evaluate the damage. He warned that the number of injured and dead in West Bengal could increase. Meanwhile, the IMD chief predicted very to very heavy rainfall in the western part of Assam and Meghalaya. According to him, there can be rain at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh. 

 

16:18 IST, May 21st 2020
Air India CMD: Damage to the hangar at Kolkata airport

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal clarified that 2 of the aircraft belonging to the national carrier at the Kolkata airport were not damaged. However, he conceded that there is some damage to the hangar. He added that a small private aircraft parked in the hangar had been damaged. 

16:18 IST, May 21st 2020
West Bengal CM announces compensation for kin of deceased

Addressing a press briefing, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealed that 72 individuals had died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan so far. She declared an ex-gratia of Rs.2.5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Maintaining that she had not seen such a disaster like this before, she said that she would invite PM Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas of the state. 

 

15:12 IST, May 21st 2020
NDRF teams clear uprooted trees, blockades in Bhadrak, Odisha

 

14:18 IST, May 21st 2020
PM Modi's message on Cyclone Amphan

 

14:18 IST, May 21st 2020
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to CMs; prays for everyone's safety & well being

 

13:46 IST, May 21st 2020
NCMC reviews rescue and relief operations in cyclone hit areas of West Bengal and Odisha

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Government of India said.

13:46 IST, May 21st 2020
'Massive challenge' for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19: DG SN Pradhan

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Thursday said that it is a "massive challenge" for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19.

"But our teams were semi-prepared for cyclone Amphan as they were preparing for the combination of COVID-19 and floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing and sanitization," Pradhan said while speaking to ANI

