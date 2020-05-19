Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates: 72 Casualties In West Bengal; MHA Team To Assess Damage

Quick links:
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took an aerial survey of districts affected by the #CycloneAmaphan in the state. pic.twitter.com/qcizHro5oD— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020
In a big development, flight operations have resumed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at noon. This comes a day after Cyclone Amphan battered Kolkata at a wind speed of 130 km per hour, leaving parts of the tarmac, runways, and hangar at the airport flooded. A Russian chartered plane for evacuating stranded Russian nationals was the first flight to land at the airport at 2.31 pm.
On the other hand, a SpiceJet cargo flight for Delhi was the first departure from the airport. In a statement, the Airport authorities stressed that effective planning had reduced the impact of Cyclone Amphan. It added that their teams were working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted services.
#KolkataAirport springs back to operation from 12 noon today after severe #CyclonAmphan ravaged at wind speed of 130kmph. First flight,a Russian chartered plane landed at 1431 hrs for evacuation of stranded Russian nationals. First departure was SpiceJet cargo flight for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/O0iF69Utll— Kolkata Airport (@aaikolairport) May 21, 2020
Addressing a press conference, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan and India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra talked about the current Cyclone Amphan situation. Mentioning that the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha could return to normal life in 24-48 hours, the NDRF chief added that 4 additional teams were being airlifted to Kolkata, which shall be at the disposal of the West Bengal government. He conceded that the damage in West Bengal was more than expected and announced that a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs would visit the state to evaluate the damage. He warned that the number of injured and dead in West Bengal could increase. Meanwhile, the IMD chief predicted very to very heavy rainfall in the western part of Assam and Meghalaya. According to him, there can be rain at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh.
Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal clarified that 2 of the aircraft belonging to the national carrier at the Kolkata airport were not damaged. However, he conceded that there is some damage to the hangar. He added that a small private aircraft parked in the hangar had been damaged.
Addressing a press briefing, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee revealed that 72 individuals had died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan so far. She declared an ex-gratia of Rs.2.5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Maintaining that she had not seen such a disaster like this before, she said that she would invite PM Modi to visit the cyclone-hit areas of the state.
My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020
Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020
NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2020
No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected.
We are closely monitoring the cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2020
I have also spoken to CM Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji & CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee ji over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from centre.
PM @narendramodi’s government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 21, 2020
NDRF teams are already on ground to help people in need.
I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions.
Praying for everyone’s safety and well being.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan, the Government of India said.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Thursday said that it is a "massive challenge" for NDRF to carry out restoration work in view of COVID-19.
"But our teams were semi-prepared for cyclone Amphan as they were preparing for the combination of COVID-19 and floods. Our personnel observe protocols of social distancing and sanitization," Pradhan said while speaking to ANI