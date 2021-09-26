Cyclone Gulab LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Begins Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh witnessed strong winds and heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab. As per IMD, the landfall process has commenced in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"District administration has opened around 61 relief centres and shifted 1100 people to these centres," said Joint Collector Sumit Kumar.

"The next two hours are crucial. We expect winds to blow at the speed of 90-100 km/h. Two teams of NDRF and 4 teams of SDRF have arrived here. Heavy rainfall could lead to floods, which is another challenge. 19 mandals in the district are flood prone," Srikakulam Jt. Collector Sumit Kumar said.