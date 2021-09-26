Cyclone Gulab LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Begins Over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Quick links:
Image: ANI
A total of six fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam fell in the sea after strong waves hit their boat off the Mandasa coast. Two of the fishermen died, three reached ashore safely and one fisherman is still missing. Rescue operation by the Indian Navy is underway.
16,000 villagers have been evacuated from Odisha's Ganjam district due to the cyclone, says PK Jena, SRC, Odisha. The landfall process, which began at around 6 pm, will last for the next 2-3 hours over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Coastal Odisha.
#WATCH | High winds experienced in Kalingapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as 'Cyclone Gulab' makes landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh
16,000 villagers have been evacuated from Odisha's Ganjam district due to the cyclone, says PK Jena, SRC, Odisha.
NDRF teams have reached Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh, and a warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next four days. Authorities shifted people from low lying areas in Kalinghapatnam, Srikakulam and coastal areas.
Five fishermen from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam fell in the sea after strong waves hit their boat off Mandasa coast while returning from the sea this evening. Police & other officials are trying to rescue them, Govindarao, Sub Inspector, Vajrapukotturu PS, said.
Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh witnessed strong winds and heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab. As per IMD, the landfall process has commenced in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
"District administration has opened around 61 relief centres and shifted 1100 people to these centres," said Joint Collector Sumit Kumar.
"The next two hours are crucial. We expect winds to blow at the speed of 90-100 km/h. Two teams of NDRF and 4 teams of SDRF have arrived here. Heavy rainfall could lead to floods, which is another challenge. 19 mandals in the district are flood prone," Srikakulam Jt. Collector Sumit Kumar said.
#WATCH | Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh witnessed strong winds and heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Gulab (Earlier visuals)
As per IMD, the landfall process has commenced in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha
The landfall process, which commenced at around 6 pm, will continue for the next 2-3 hours over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Coastal Odisha, says IMD
Cyclone Gulab has made landfall in the coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed, The cyclone will cross the coasts between Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam and Odisha's Gopalpur in the next three hours.
"The cloud bands have touched coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha. The system will cross coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur, about 25 km to the north of Kalingapatnam, during the next three hours," the IMD tweeted.
the cloud bands have touched coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha. System will cross coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur, about 25 km to north of Kalingapatnam during next 3 hours.