Kejriwal Extends Support To Maharashtra CM Uddhav Ahead Of Cyclone Nisarga Landfall

As Maharashtra braces for Cyclone Nisarga, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his support to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that people of Delhi are praying for the safety of people of Maharashtra.

Dear @OfficeofUT ji, on behalf of the people of Delhi, I extend our full support and solidarity with you and the people of Maharashtra in the wake of #CycloneNisarg



We are praying for the safety of the people of Maharashtra. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 3, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga To Make Landfall In Maharashtra Between 1 PM To 4 PM

With an expected increase in wind conditions up to 120 kph, Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall on the north coast of Maharashtra between 1 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Wind conditions will further increase up to 100-110 gusting to 120 kph as conditions are favourable for intensification. The higher sea surface temperature and low vertical wind shear favoured the intensification of severe cyclonic circulation," said IMD in a series of tweets.

SCS Nisarga Satellite animation pic.twitter.com/RoW6MPJofW — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Explaining the nature of wind speed, IMD further tweeted, "Eye diameter is about 65 km as observed through Radar. thus the diameter has decreased during the past 01 hours indicating intensification of the system. hence wind speed has increased from 85-95 kph to 90-100 kph gusting to 110 kph."

20 NDRF teams deployed in Maharashtra

Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across Maharashtra to ensure preparedness for the impending cyclone. A total of eight teams have been deployed in Mumbai, five teams in Raigad, two teams in Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri and one team in Sindhudurg, said NDRF.